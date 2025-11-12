OnePlus 15 is confirmed to launch in India on November 13, 2025. The upcoming smartphone is expected to arrive with advanced features. It will include a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. The company has also revealed that the smartphone will come with a 7,300mAh battery, which may support 120W wired fast charging. The OnePlus 15 is likely to be introduced in Black, Misty Purple, and Sand Dune colour options. The smartphone will feature a triple 50MP rear camera setup. OnePlus 15 price in India is rumoured to be at around INR 70,000. Nothing Phone 3a Lite Launch in India Confirmed, Colour Variants Revealed; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

OnePlus 15 Specs

