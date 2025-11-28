The OnePlus 15R will launch in India on 17 December 2025 with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor. The company has also confirmed that it will have IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings for enhanced protection against water and dust. The device will run OxygenOS 16, based on Android 16. The OnePlus 15R will feature a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP OIS primary lens, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 16MP selfie camera. It may include a 7,800–8,000mAh battery with 100W–120W fast charging, up to 16GB RAM, and UFS 4.1 storage. The smartphone will also support NFC, dual stereo speakers, and feature a 6.83-inch 1.5K display with a 165Hz refresh rate and a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint scanner. Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 performance scores are yet to be revealed. Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Leaks: Samsung’s 2027 Flagship Not Offer Significant Upgrade to Camera, Says Report.

OnePlus 15R Launching on December 17th

