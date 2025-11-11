The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 neckband has been launched in India in attractive colour options, including Crimson Eclipse, Mambo Midnight, and Samba Sunset. It features a comfortable in-ear fit and comes with Bluetooth 5.4, USB Type-C charging, 12.4mm drivers, Google Fast Pair, an IP55 rating, 3D spatial sound, 36 hours of playback, and fast-charging support. In addition, the OnePlus 15 is scheduled to launch in India on 13 November 2025, featuring a 165Hz refresh rate, a 7,300mAh battery, a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, and many other advanced features. It is expected to be priced between INR 70,000 and INR 80,000. Moto G67 Power 5G Sale on November 12, 2025 in India; From Specifications to Features and Price, Here’s Everything To Know.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 Launched in India

OnePlus 15 Globally Launching on November 13

