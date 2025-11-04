The OnePlus Ace 6 Pro Max was recently spotted ahead of its launch, with leaked images appearing online. The upcoming smartphone may feature a 6.7-inch OLED display, a massive 8,000mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging, and 50MP + 8MP rear cameras. It is expected to have a 32MP front-facing selfie camera and run ColorOS 16 based on Android 16. The OnePlus Ace 6 Pro Max will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC, differing from the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. OnePlus has reportedly adopted Apple’s naming system for its new smartphone. The OnePlus Ace 6 was launched in China with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. Vivo Y500 Pro Launch in China on November 10, 2025, Smartphone To Feature MediaTek Dimensity 7400; Check Other Expected Specifications, Features and Likely Price.

OnePlus Ace 6 Pro Max Coming With 8,000mAh Massive Battery in China

OnePlus Ace 6 Pro Max - 6.7-inch OLED screen - 1.5K resolution, 165Hz refresh rate - Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 - 8,000mAh battery - 100W wired charging - ColorOS 16 (China) | Android 16 - Front: 32MP - Rear: 50MP + 8MP (UW) - Ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint scanner - X-axis linear… https://t.co/yd26tt9ShT — Anvin (@ZionsAnvin) November 4, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

