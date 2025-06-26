OnePlus Nord 5 will be launched in India on July 8, 2025. The company will also launch another smartphone from the OnePlus Nord 5 series, the OnePlus Nord CE 5. The company has started to tease the specifications of its upcoming smartphones. The OnePlus Nord 5 camera details are confirmed now. The Nord 5 will come with a 50MP front camera with a multi-face autofocus feature. The rear camera of the smartphone is also confirmed to feature a 50MP lens with OIS and may also include an 8MP ultra-wide lens. The device will be powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor and will likely come with a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with up to 144Hz refresh rate. OnePlus Nord 5 price in India is expected to come between INR 30,000 and INR 35,000. OPPO Reno 14 Series Launch in India on July 3; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

OnePlus Nord 5 Camera Specifications

