OPPO (Oppo) will launch its new Reno 14 series 5G smartphones in India on July 3, 2025. The brand has started teasing the launch on its social media handles. The upcoming OPPO Reno 14 series 5G is likely to include two models, the OPPO Reno 14 5G and the OPPO Reno 14 Pro 5G. Both smartphones are expected to offer upgraded performance, long battery life, and fast charging features. As per reports, the OPPO Reno 14 Pro is expected to feature a 6.83-inch display and may be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset. It may come with a 6,200mAh battery with 80W fast charging. The Reno 14 5G may come with a 6.59-inch display and is likely to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 processor. It could include a 6,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. The Reno 14 5G price may start at INR 37,999.

OPPO Reno 14 Series Launch Date in India

We’ve reimagined what your smartphone can do. From timeless portraits to standout design — the #OPPOReno14Series is made to make moments unforgettable. 📅 Launching on 3rd July, 12PM#OPPOReno14Series #TravelWithReno #AIPortraitCamera pic.twitter.com/6QTXkA7PBv — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) June 26, 2025

