OnePlus Nord 5 launch is scheduled in India on July 8, 2025. During this event, the company will also introduce the OnePlus Nord CE 5 and the OnePlus Buds 4, which offer upgraded specifications and features. Today, OnePlus announced that its new OnePlus Nord 5 will come with "flagship cameras". The company confirmed that this smartphone would get Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, 7,300mm2 VC cooling and 144 fps BGMI and CODM (Call of Duty: Mobile) gaming support for up to five hours. OnePlus Nord 5 price in India is expected to be between INR 30,000 and INR 36,000. OnePlus Nord CE 5, which is expected to be launched with MediaTek Dimensity 8350, could be launched between INR INR 20,000 and INR 30,000. OPPO Reno 14 Series New Teaser Reveals ‘Glowing Pearl White Design’ With Ultra-Thin Screen Bezels; Check Expected Specifications, Features and Starting Price Ahead of Launch.

OnePlus Nord 5 Launching on July 8, 2025 With Flagship Cameras

The new #OnePlusNord5 is coming and the only flag that needs to be flagged is flagship! #UpYourGame pic.twitter.com/2vWFrFDVas — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) June 23, 2025

