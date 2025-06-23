The OPPO Reno 14 series new teaser trailer just dropped, confirming more details about the smartphones that may launch soon. The company said the OPPO Reno 14 series will come with a 'Glowing Pearl Design', ultra-thin screen bezels and skin-friendly texture. The standard OPPO Reno 14 will likely come with a 6.59-inch flat 1.5K OLED display powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset and a 6,000mAh battery supported by 80W fast charging. The Pro variant is expected to feature the Dimensity 8450 SoC, a larger 6.83-inch OLED display, and a slightly bigger 6,200mAh battery, also with 80W fast charging support. The OPPO Reno 14 series, including OPPO Reno 14 and OPPO Reno 14 Pro, is expected to start at a price of INR 32,999 in India and feature a 3.5x telephoto camera, and aerospace-grade aluminium frame. Vivo T4 Lite 5G Launch Tomorrow in India With 6,000mAh Battery With Fast-Charging Capability; Check Out Price, Specifications and Features of New Vivo Budget Smartphone.

OPPO Reno 14 Series New 'Glowing Pearl White' Design Details Confirmed

