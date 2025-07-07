OnePlus will launch its latest smartphones and audio products at its upcoming OnePlus Summer Launch Event scheduled on July 8, 2025. The launch event will introduce two new smartphones, the OnePlus Nord 5 and the OnePlus Nord CE5, along with the OnePlus Buds 4 earphones. The OnePlus Nord 5 will feature a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, a 50MP primary camera, and a 50MP front camera. The OnePlus Nord CE5 will be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset, a 50MP rear camera, and a 7,100mAh battery. The OnePlus Buds 4 will include an 11mm woofer, a 6mm tweeter, and more. It will deliver a 192kHz sampling rate and up to 55dB active noise cancellation (ANC). As per reports, the OnePlus Nord 5 could be priced between INR 30,000 and INR 35,000, while the OnePlus Nord CE5 is expected to launch at around INR 25,000. Ai+ Pulse and Ai+ Nova 5G Will Launch Tomorrow in India With NxtQuantum OS; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

OnePlus Nord 5, OnePlus Nord CE5 Will Launch Tomorrow in India

OnePlus Buds 4 Will Launch Tomorrow in India

You could be Buds 4 life. #OnePlusBuds4, launching on July 8th. pic.twitter.com/hGmZByWyI4 — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) July 7, 2025

