Ai+ Pulse and Ai+ Nova 5G will be launched tomorrow in India. The company shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) and said, "Time to switch to a phone that respects your privacy.Ai+ Smartphone — Made in India for the World. No spying. Just 100% privacy." As per reports, the Ai+ Pulse is expected to come with an Unisoc T7250 processor and will likely include a 50MP rear camera. The Ai+ Pulse will come in five colour variants. The Ai+ Nova 5G is expected to feature a Unisoc T8200 chipset. Both smartphones may offer up to 1 TB expandable storage, will run on NxtQuantum OS and could start at around INR 5,000 in India. HONOR X9c 5G Price, Sale, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know Everything About Latest Smartphone Launched in India.

Ai+ Pulse, Ai+ Nova 5G Will Launch in India on July 8

They’re not just watching — they’re selling your data. Time to switch to a phone that respects your privacy.📱Ai+ Smartphone — Made in India for the World. No spying. Just 100% privacy. 🔐 🚀 Launching July 8, 12:30 PM on @Flipkart. #AiPlusSmartphone #BuiltForYou #July8Launch pic.twitter.com/uxwKvJQtBe — Ai+ (@aiplus_official) July 7, 2025

