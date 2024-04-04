OnePlus Nord CE4 sale begins today at 12 PM, in India. The OnePlus Nord CE4 will be available on Amazon India, the official OnePlus website, Croma, Reliance Digital and select offline stores. The OnePlus Nord CE4 is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor. The smartphone comes with a full HD+ AMOLED display and supports a refresh rate of 120Hz. The OnePlus Nord CE4 runs on OxygenOS 14 with smart sidebar functionality. The Nord CE4 features a 50MP Sony LYT sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 16MP front-facing camera. The smartphone is equipped with a 5,500mAh battery supported by 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging technology. OnePlus Nord CE4 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 24,999. The 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model is priced at Rs 26,999. Customers who opt to purchase the smartphone today will get a OnePlus Nord Buds 2r worth of Rs 2,199 at no additional cost. Motorola Edge 50 Pro Launched With Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 and AI Camera; Know Price, Other Specifications and Features of New Motorola Smartphone.

OnePlus Nord CE4 Sale Begins Today

Now that you know everything there is to know about the #OnePlusNordCE4, get in line to get one for yourself. No pushing! Get yours on 4th April and get a Nord Buds 2r at no additional cost. pic.twitter.com/O2BRy3BYSE — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) April 1, 2024

