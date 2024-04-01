OnePlus Nord CE4 To Launch Today; Check Expected Price, Features and Specifications

OnePlus Nord CE4, a mid-range smartphone from OnePlus will be launched today in India with Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC. The Nord CE4 from OnePlus will be launched with AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution. Check expected price, other specifications and features here.

Socially Team Latestly| Apr 01, 2024 08:12 AM IST

OnePlus Nord CE4 is set to launch in India today at 6:30 PM. OnePlus has confirmed the launch of the new Nord CE4 with 'Aqua Touch Display' and 'RAW HDR Camera'. The company has also confirmed that the OnePlus Nord CE4 will be launched with an FHD+ AMOLED display, Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 mobile processor, 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. Officially, OnePlus has confirmed the specifications and features of its upcoming smartphone. According to reports, the OnePlus Nord CE4 will be launched under Rs 30,000 and might also offer 8GB virtual RAM. Additionally, they mention that the Nord CE4 might also support 100W SUPERVOOC fast-charging support. Tecno Camon 30 5G and Tecno Camon 30 Premier 5G Spotted on BIS Database, Likely To Launch Soon in India; Know Expected Specifications and Features.

OnePlus Nord CE4 Launching Today at 6:30 PM: 

Currency Price Change

