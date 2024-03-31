New Delhi, March 31: Tecno is expected to introduce its latest smartphone, the Tecno Camon 30 5G and Tecno Camon 30 Premier 5G, in India soon. Tecno Camon 30 5G and Tecno Camon 30 Premier 5G will be the next smartphones to come under Tecno Camon series. Both smartphones have made a step towards launch by securing BIS certification. Recently, Tecno has launched TECNO Pova 6 Pro 5G in India. The Pova 6 Pro 5G comes with advanced features and with a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 Processor.

As per a report of Gizmochina, the Tecno Camon 30 5G and Tecno Camon 30 Premier 5G were spotted on the BIS database, indicating that their official unveiling in India might happen soon. These upcoming smartphones from Tecno is anticipated to come with a balance of features and value. Samsung Galaxy M55 5G and Samsung Galaxy M15 5G Likely To Launch Soon in India; Know Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Tecno Camon 30 5G Specifications and Features (Expected)

The Tecno Camon 30 5G is rumoured to feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display, which is expected to deliver vivid colours for an enhanced viewing experience. The Camon 30 5G is said to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC chipset, which might handle everyday tasks and gaming with ease. The smartphone is anticipated to come with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Motorola Edge 50 Ultra Key Details Leaked, Likely To Launch Soon; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Tecno Camon 30 Premier 5G Specifications and Features (Expected)

The Camon 30 Premier 5G is anticipated to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultra processor. The Tecno Camon 30 Premier 5G is expected to come with an LTPO AMOLED display. The display of the smartphone will likely boast 1.5K resolution and 144Hz of refresh rate. The smartphone is said to feature a triple camera setup at the rear, with a 50MP main sensor. The smartphone is rumoured to come with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The Camon 30 5G will likely have a 5,000mAh battery with 70W fast charging support.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 31, 2024 07:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).