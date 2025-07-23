Samsung announced that it is rolling out the One UI 8 Watch for the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra smartwatch starting today. The new Samsung One UI 8 Watch brings various health features and a refined interface unveiled during the Galaxy Watch 8 series. Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra now has access to powerful tools like Antioxidant Index, Vascular Load, Running Coach, etc., that help users build healthier habits by giving insights. Samsung said, "With One UI 8 Watch, the user interface is optimised to deliver essential information at a glance on a smartwatch-sized screen". Further, it has Multi-Info Tiles for health metrics, weather and other details customisable view. Nothing X App: UK-Based Nothing Company Launches New App To Help Manage Audio Products and CMF Watches All From One Place; Check Details.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra Gets Samsung One UI 8 Watch

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra Now Has One UI 8 Watchhttps://t.co/0hthMilD1L — Samsung Electronics (@Samsung) July 23, 2025

