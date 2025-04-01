OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has reacted to the Studio Ghibli-style images of India's PM Narendra Modi. The images were shared by MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) on the X platform. They included images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi holding India's flag, with US President Donald Trump and France President Emmanuel Macron. The photo also included PM Narendra Modi in an Indian military outfit. Sam Altman reacted to the post by sending India's flag emoji. How to Make Ghibli Art in ChatGPT? Know Step-By-Step Process of Creating Studio Ghibli Art Style Images Using OpenAI's Chabot.

