Mumbai, April 1: Ghibli style art images have become widely popular among the people. The ChatGPT introduced its new image generation feature and with it, it allowed the people to create the Studio Ghibli style art images to evoke a feeling of nostalgia and fantasy. The rise of ChatGPT Ghibli images on the social media platforms and internet have turned it into a new trend. The people wantto create more Ghibli AI images using ChatGPT. Due to the rising demand, Sam Altman said that OpenAI will limit generating images due to GPU overload.

People are searching 'how to make Ghibli art in ChatGPT' to create more such images and share it with their friends, family, social media followers and netizens. Following the trend, Sam Altman announced that OpenAI rolled out the image generation feature to the free users also, allowing them to explore it and use it with limited credits. Ghibli Art Style in ChatGPT: OpenAI Limits Image Generation Due to GPU Overload, Fans and Critics Upset Over Use of Hayao Miyazaki’s Animated Style.

How to Make Ghibli Art in ChatGPT? Check Steps to Create Studio Ghibli-Style Images

If you are a free or paid user, you can access the latest image generation feature in ChatGPT and create the Ghibli art of your images. Here are the steps,

Step 1 - Access ChatGPT app or website using your smartphone or computer.

Step 2 - Upload the photo you want to turn to Ghibli art using the '+' sign in the ChatGPT chat interface.

Step 3 - After that give command, "Ghiblify this", "make this image to Ghibhli" or "turn this image to Studio Ghibli theme".

Step 4 - The uploaded image will be converted into a Studio Ghibli-style art.

The users can also use the ChatGPT image generation tool for creating different types of images. You can add any prompt and ask the OpenAI chatbot to generate images based on it. Further, you can ask if you require the changes in the generated image. ‘Ghibli Invades the Word’: Amitabh Bachchan Catches Viral AI Art Trend; Sachin Tendulkar, Arjun Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif and Parineeti Chopra Also Join In.

Why ChatGPT Ghibli Images Are Popular?

ChatGPT's Ghibli-style images have become popular among people because they capture the enchanting, hand-painted style of Studio Ghibli films. The dream-like images, according to some, evokes a sense of nostalgia and warmth. Famous people, politicians, celebrities, businessmen and common users have posted their Ghibli-style images online, expressing their happiness or timeless joy.

