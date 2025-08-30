OpenAI reportedly plans to open its first Australian office in Sydney, marking an important step in expanding its global presence. As per a report of AFR, Sam Altman-run OpenAI has already started hiring staff and is on the lookout for a local boss to lead the new office. Previously, OpenAI’s nearest employees were based at its Asia Pacific head office in Singapore. A company spokesman reportedly said that the company is now hiring for “go-to-market” roles focused on sales and supporting local customers in deploying AI technologies. OpenAI believes now is the right time to establish a local presence, following recent partnerships, including one with the Commonwealth Bank of Australia. OpenAI will also open its first office in India later this year. OpenAI Hiring in India: Sam Altman-Run Company Starts Recruitment Ahead of New Delhi Office Launch; Check Job Roles and Know How To Apply.

