OpenAI has successfully rolled out its AI agent, Operator, to Pro users across multiple countries. OpenAI Operator is now available in India, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, the UK, and most regions where ChatGPT is accessible. It was introduced last month to automate online tasks and enhance the productivity of users. Initially, it was available only to ChatGPT Pro users in the United States. OpenAI Operator: ChatGPT Maker Introduces AI Agent To Automate Web Tasks; Check How It Works and Know How To Use It.

OpenAI Operator Rolls Out in Multiple Countries for Pro Users

