New Delhi, January 24: OpenAI has introduced Operator, a new AI agent to automate tasks online. The new AI tool can browse the web and perform various tasks for users, such as filling out forms, ordering groceries, and even creating memes. Currently available as a research preview for Pro users in the US, Operator is said to streamline repetitive browser tasks to save time by enhancing the user experience.

OpenAI Operator is currently in a research preview phase and has certain limitations. The ChatGPT maker has plans to evolve it based on user feedback. It features its own browser, which will allow it to view and interact with webpages by typing, clicking, and scrolling. Operator is one of OpenAI's first agents to perform tasks independently. Users can provide a task, and it will execute it. OpenAI o3-Mini AI Model Will Be Available for Free to ChatGPT Users, Says Sam Altman.

Operator is now available to ChatGPT Pro users in the US. The research preview will assist Sam Altman-run OpenAI to collect insights from users for further improvements. Additionally, there are plans to extend access to Plus, Team, and Enterprise users, along with the intention to integrate these capabilities into ChatGPT in the future.

How Does OpenAI Operator Work?

The Operator is powered by the new Computer-Using Agent (CUA) model, which integrates GPT-4o's vision capabilities with advanced reasoning. CUA is developed to interact with graphical user interfaces (GUIs), such as buttons, menus, and text fields on screens. Operator can view and interact with a browser using mouse and keyboard actions. It can operate on the web without custom API integrations. It can self-correct using its reasoning capabilities. When it faces an issue, it can return control to the user when necessary. Elon Musk Criticises Sam Altman Over OpenAI Compensation, Says ‘What a Liar’.

How To Use Operator?

Users can customise their workflows in Operator by adding instructions for all or certain websites. Operator can handle tasks based on user descriptions, and users have the option to take control at any time. Operator prompts users to take over for actions for login or payment details, or when solving CAPTCHAs. It also allows to save prompts for quick access and can run multiple tasks at once by starting new conversations in multiple tabs.

