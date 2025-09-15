OPPO F31 series will be launched in India on September 15, 2025 (today) with a circular camera module on the rear. The lineup will include OPPO F31 powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6300, OPPO F31 Pro powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300 and OPPO F31 Pro Plus powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processors. According to leaks, OPPO F31 Pro price will be INR 26,999 for 8GB+12 GB, INR 28,999 for 8GB+256GB and INR 30,999 for 12GB+256GB variants. OPPO F31 Pro Plus price is expected to start at INR 32,999 for the 8GB+256GB and INR 34,999 for the 12GB+256GB variants. OPPO F31 price is expected to be INR 23,999. Vivo X300 Pro Launch Expected in China in October 2025, Likely With MediaTek D9500; Check Leaked Specifications, Features, and Price Details of Upcoming Flagship Phone.

OPPO F31 Series Launch Today in India at 12 PM

Something smooth is coming your way! The all-new #OPPOF31Series5G is launching on 15th Sept, 12 PM IST. Stay tuned for #SmoothAndPowerful performance like never before. For details, Search “OPPO F31 Series” pic.twitter.com/hXe2ahfRco — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) September 7, 2025

OPPO F31 Series Leaked Prices of Each Model

Leaks suggest OPPO is set to unveil the F31 Series on 12th Sept in India 🔥 📸 50MP Camera | ⚡ 7000mAh + 80W Fast Charging | 🌊 Triple IP rating 💸 Expected Price: F31 ₹20K | F31 Pro ₹30K | F31 Pro+ ₹35K#OPPOF31 #oppoF31Series #OPPOLeaks #TechNews pic.twitter.com/7KeYfaPsmA — Amit Maurya (@technoexplorer8) September 4, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of OPPO India). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

