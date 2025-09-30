The OPPO Find X9 series, OPPO Pad 5, and OPPO Watch S will be launched in China on October 16, 2025. The upcoming smartphone and tablet series will come with improved specifications and features. The OPPO Find X9 series is expected to include a standard variant and a Pro variant, both powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500. The OPPO Find X9 series is expected to feature a 6.59-inch 1.5K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, ColorOS 16 (Android 16), an IP69 rating, an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, and a camera setup with three 50MP lenses plus a 32MP front camera. The Find X9 may pack a 7,025mAh battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless charging, while the Pro model could include a larger 7,500mAh battery. Additionally, the device could come with a Hasselblad Professional photography kit and other accessories. Samsung Galaxy Ring Swollen Battery Sends Person to Emergency Room, Issue Raises Safety Concerns and Health Risks.

OPPO Find X9 Series, OPPO Pad 5 and OPPO Watch S Launching on October 16

OPPO Find X9 series, OPPO Pad 5, OPPO Watch S, and Hasselblad Professional photography kit along with other accessories will launch on October 16th. pic.twitter.com/91UqbrWuiB — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) September 30, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

