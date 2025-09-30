Mumbai, September 30: The Samsung Galaxy Ring battery issue has started worrying some users, causing harm to owners. Recently, a ring owner was rushed to the hospital due to a swollen battery. Reports said that many users have reported facing issues with the Samsung Galaxy Ring's battery.

The Samsung Galaxy Ring was the first tiny wearable device launched last year by the South Korean tech giant. It was seen as a replacement for smartwatches to check certain details on the go without constantly looking at the device. However, recently, a Samsung Galaxy Ring battery swelling issue forced a person to rush to the hospital. Grokipedia: Elon Musk Confirms xAI Building Wikipedia Rival, Says Will Be a Massive Improvement.

Samsung Galaxy Ring Swollen Battery Issue Sends Person t1o Emergency

Daniel Rotar's X Post on Samsung Galaxy Ring Battery Swelling Issue

Ahhh…this is…not good. My Samsung Galaxy Ring’s battery started swelling. While it’s on my finger 😬. And while I’m about to board a flight 😬 Now I cannot take it off and this thing hurts. Any quick suggestions @SamsungUK @SamsungMobileUS? pic.twitter.com/LOO1kSlQUw — Daniel (@ZONEofTECH) September 29, 2025

Daniel Rotar's X Post After Galaxy Ring Was Removed

Update: - I was denied boarding due to this (been travelling for ~47h straight so this is really nice 🙃). Need to pay for a hotel for the night now and get back home tomorrow👌 - was sent to the hospital, as an emergency - ring got removed You can see the battery all… https://t.co/SRPfYI92Zg pic.twitter.com/ob8uUp5BeW — Daniel (@ZONEofTECH) September 29, 2025

As per reports, the battery of the Samsung Galaxy Ring started swelling, which forced Daniel Rotar to rush to the emergency room at a hospital. This happened right before he was about to board a flight. He noticed that the Galaxy Ring's battery was swelling up and decided to cancel the flight. Daniel tried to remove the ring by himself but was unable to because it had swollen.

Normally, a person can cut a ring off; however, with a smart ring containing a battery, there was a fear of it catching fire due to the battery cell. Reports said that once a battery wall is breached, such devices could quickly catch fire. Considering such consequences, he immediately went to the emergency room to find an alternate solution that avoided cutting the ring.

Daniel Rotar suffered pain in his finger as the swollen Galaxy Ring was stuck. It caused swelling in his finger, making it difficult to remove the ring. Samsung could not have predicted people facing such serious health risks because of its smart ring. Reports also said that the company did not provide any fail-safe for such events to remove the ring. What Is WhatsApp Phishing Scam? MHA Cracks Down on Rising Threats; Know How To Stay Safe From These Fraud Attacks.

Daniel (@ZONEofTECH) took to X to share his incident with Samsung and others. He shared pictures of the Samsung Galaxy Ring stuck on his finger due to the swollen battery issue. He said, "Now I cannot take it off and this thing hurts." After returning from the hospital, he said that the ring was removed and showed the swollen battery. Daniel Rotar added, "Won’t be wearing a smart ring ever again."

