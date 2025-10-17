After China launch, the OPPO Find X9 Series and ColorOS 16 are set to launch globally on 28 October 2025 during an event in Barcelona, Spain. The upcoming smartphone series will include two models – the OPPO Find X9 and OPPO Find X9 Pro – expected to feature 7,025mAh and 7,500mAh batteries, respectively. They will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor and offer up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. Meanwhile, ColorOS 16 will be introduced globally with several major changes in design, functionality and features. Motorola Edge 60 Pro, Motorola Edge 60 Fusion and Motorola Edge 50 Pro Become 1st To Receive Android 16 Update As Company Begins Rollout.

OPPO Find X8 Series and ColorOS 16 Launch Globally on October 28, 2025

Had an amazing time unveiling the #OPPOFindX9Series at our launch event in China this evening! With its groundbreaking performance, the series is set to redefine industry standards. Now, I’m excited to announce our global launch event! Join us in Barcelona on October 28th as we… pic.twitter.com/4fWJvzi8UO — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) October 16, 2025

