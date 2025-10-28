The OPPO Find X9 series live launch streaming will begin at 8:30 PM IST. The OPPO Find X9 and OPPO Find X9 Pro flagship smartphones will be launched in the global market today, and they will soon be available in India as well. Both models were launched in the Chinese market with the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chip. The standard variant features a 6.59-inch display and a 7,025mAh battery, while the Pro variant comes with a 6.78-inch display and a 7,500mAh battery. Both devices have a 50MP triple camera setup; however, the Find X9 has a 32MP selfie camera, whereas the Pro variant has a 50MP selfie camera. The series may be introduced in Space Black, Titanium Grey, Velvet Red, Silk White, and Titanium Charcoal. In China, the OPPO Find X9 is priced at CNY 4,399 (around INR 54,400). The OPPO Find X9 Pro starts at CNY 5,299 (around INR 65,600). iQOO 15 India Launch Confirmed on November 26, Flagship Coming With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5; Check Expected Specifications, Features and Price.

OPPO Find X9 Global Series Launch Live Streaming Link

