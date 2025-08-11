OPPO K13 Turbo Pro 5G and OPPO K13 Turbo 5G will launch today in India. The OPPO K13 Turbo series 5G launch event will be live-streamed on OPPO India’s YouTube channel at 12 PM IST. Both smartphones from the OPPO K13 Turbo series 5G are expected to have a 1.5K display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Pro model may use a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, while the standard model could come with a MediaTek Dimensity 8450 processor. They are likely to feature a 50MP main camera, a 7,000mAh battery, and 80W fast charging. OPPO is expected to price both models under INR 40,000 in India. The OPPO K13 Turbo Pro 5G and OPPO K13 Turbo 5G launch event will begin shortly. Realme GT 8, Realme GT 8 Pro Set To Launch in October 2025 With Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 Processor; Check Expected Price Range, Specifications and Features of Upcoming Realme GT 8 Series.

OPPO K13 Turbo Pro 5G and OPPO K13 Turbo 5G Launch Live Streaming Link

