PhonePe has introduced a new feature called 'Income Tax Payment'. This new very helpful feature will let the taxpayers to self-assess and pay advance tax directly from the app to offer a hassle free more seamless tax payment procedure. The new PhonePe feature will also allow the users to pay their taxes using UPI or any other online mode of payment. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Landscape Mode for Video Calls Among Latest Features Released for iOS, Users Can Now Silence Unknown Callers.

PhonePe Launches Income Tax Payment Feature:

PhonePe has launched the Income Tax Payment feature. It enables users to pay self-assessment and advance tax directly from the PhonePe app which can be paid using UPI or credit cards. pic.twitter.com/eMO5pQ1vfP — Puneet Jain (@puneetsays) July 24, 2023

