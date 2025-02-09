PlayStation Network (PSN) recently suffered a major outage that left many gamers unable to access online features for almost 24 hours. The issue began on Friday evening and affected various services, including account management, gaming, and the PlayStation Store. During the outage, users were unable to log into their accounts or play online games. Sony has announced that the issue has been resolved, and PSN has been fully restored. All affected services, such as account management and the PlayStation Store, are now working properly. The company said, “We apologize for the inconvenience and thank the community for their patience.“ The company is further offering an additional five days of service to all PlayStation Plus members. GTA 6 Release Date Leaked: Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto VI Likely To Launch in September 2025; Check Expected Price and Other Details.

