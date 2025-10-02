Ghost of Yotei has been launched on PlayStation 5 (PS5). The game offers players a new action-packed adventure set in the scenic landscapes of Atsu, at the northern edge of Japan. Interested players can choose between two editions, which include Standard and Digital Deluxe, depending on their preferences and budget. In India, the Standard Edition is priced at INR 4,999, while the Digital Deluxe Edition is available for INR 5,599. The Digital Deluxe Edition includes several in-game items like Snake Armour, a Sword Kit, Digital Deluxe Armour Dye, a Traveller’s Map, a special Digital Deluxe Horse and Saddle, and more. Vani Launched: Zoho Introduces Its New Collaboration Platform To Visualise Ideas, Brainstorm and Collaborate in Real-Time.

Ghost of Yotei Launched on PlayStation 5

