POCO M7 Plus 5G sale will officially begin in India on August 19, 2025 (tomorrow). The smartphone was launched on August 13, 2025, with a Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 processor, a 6.9-inch 144Hz display and a 50MP primary camera. It packed a 7,000mAh battery supporting 33W fast-charging, 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. POCO M7 Plus 5G came with Bluetooth 5.1, Xiaomi Hyper OS 2 based on the latest Android 15. It was introduced in Green, Midnight Black and Titan Grey shades. POCO M7 Plus 5G price in India starts at INR 12,999 with offers applied. REDMI 15 5G Launch in India on August 19, 2025 With 7,000mAh Battery and 144Hz Display; Check Expected Price Range, Confirmed Specifications and Features.

POCO M7 Plus 5G Sale Tomorrow in India, Will Be Available on Flipkart

Sleek design ✅ 7000mAh battery ✅ The #POCOM7Plus5G is the total package. 💥 First Sale on #Flipkart — 19th Aug. RT 🔁 for the design Like ❤️ for the battery Which one wins your heart? 💛 pic.twitter.com/YeXr2fQL85 — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) August 17, 2025

