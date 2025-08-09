POCO M7 Plus 5G is set to launch in India on August 13, 2025. The company will introduce this device with a 7,000mAh silicon-carbon battery with fast-charging and reverse charging capabilities. The new POCO M series smartphone is confirmed to have a 6.9-inch display with 144Hz refresh rate and TUV Rheinland Triple certification for eye protection. POCO M7 Plus 5G price in India will be under INR 15,000. According to the rumours, it may come with a 50MP primary camera, Android 15-based Xiaomi HyperOS 2, 128GB storage, 4GB RAM, Bluetooth 5.1 version and 33W wired charging. POCO M7 Plus 5G may be offered in Green, Titan Grey and Midnight Black. Redmi 15 5G Launch in India With 7,000mAh Battery, 144Hz Display on August 19, 2025; Check Confirmed Specifications, Features and Expected Price Range.

POCO M7 Plus 5G Launch Date Confirmed, Coming With 7,000mAh Battery on August 13, 2025

#POCOM7PLUS5G drops on 13.08.2025! Another GIANT leap in the battery revolution we’re leading ⚡🔋 7000mAh of PURE POWER. All style. All speed. Zero compromise. This is #MorePowerToYou. Available on @Flipkart Know More 👉 https://t.co/Bqx46LqmRK pic.twitter.com/lpj10I8RBX — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) August 7, 2025

