Mumbai, March 27: Vivo is expected to launch its new foldable smartphone series including Vivo X Fold 3 and Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, in India soon. The new smartphones are rumoured to launch in India after the launch in China on March 26. Vivo's new foldable model is expected to offer flagship specifications and an ultra-durable lightweight hinge to offer more folds.

According to a report by India Today, Vivo will likely introduce two models in its upcoming Vivo X Fold 3 series, just like China. The company introduced the Vivo X Fold 3 base variant and the Vivo Fold X 3 Pro variant. The smartphones have different specifications. However, they offer powerful performance with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. Motorola Edge 50 Fusion to Launch Alongside Motorola Edge 50 Pro on April 3; Check Expected Specifications, Features, Price and Picture of New ‘Fusion’ Variant.

Vivo X Fold 3, Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Specifications and Features

Vivo launched its X Fold 3 in China with an OLED display and a left-adjusted circular camera setup on the back. The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro has the same display and camera setup. Regarding other specifications, the smartphones have a 120Hz LTPO display with up to 4,500 nits of peak brightness. The India Today report said that the Vivo X Fold 3 base variant is claimed to be a thin smartphone that measures 4.65m when folded. The base and pro variants come with 5,500mAh and 5,700mAh batteries with up to 100W fast charging. Vivo X Fold 3 Pro additionally supports 50W wireless fast charging. Base and Pro models come with 6.53-inch external and 8.03-inch external displays with 2,480 x 2,200 and 2,748 x 1,172 resolutions, respectively.

The report said that the Vivo X Fold 3 has a regular side-mounted fingerprint scanner, whereas the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro has an ultra-sonic fingerprint scanner. The report mentioned that the Pro variant has an IPX8 water and dust resistance rating, and the base variant has an IPX4 rating. Regarding camera performance, both smartphones come with 50MP primary and 50MP wide-angle cameras. However, the report said the regular variant has another 50MP for portrait shots, and the Pro model has 64MP with 3X zoom capability. On the front, X Fold 3 and X Fold 3 Pro pack a 32MP selfie camera. POCO C61 Launched With ‘MediaTek Helio G36 Processor’ in India; From Price to Specifications and Sale Details, Know Everything About Latest Smartphone From POCO.

Vivo X Fold 3, Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Price in India (Expected)

Vivo X Fold 3 base and Pro variants were launched in India on March 26, 2024, with multiple storage options. The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro was launched at CNY 9,999 (Rs 1,15,260) for 16GB+512GB and at CNY 10,999 (Rs 1,26,788) for 16GB+1TB, according to the report by Gizmochina. The base Vivo X Fold 3 base variant was launched with three storage options - 16GB+256GB, 16GB+512GB and 16GB+1TB RAM and internal storage. These variants were introduced at CNY 6,999 (Rs ), CNY 7,999 (Rs ) and CNY 8,999, respectively. The smartphones were reportedly launched in two colour options - Black and White. The smartphones might be launched at the similar or slightly higher price range in Indian market.

