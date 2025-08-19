POCO M7 Plus 5G sale is set to begin on August 19, 2025 (today) in India. The new POCO smartphone offers a 144Hz 6.9-inch display, a 50MP primary camera and a massive 7,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast-charging. POCO M7 Plus 5G features a Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 processor, 4GB RAM and 128GB built-in storage. Additionally, it has Bluetooth 5.1, Xiaomi Hyper OS 2 (Android 15) and is offered in Green, Titan Grey and Midnight Black colours. POCO M7 Plus 5G price is INR 12,999. REDMI 15 5G Launch Today in India With 7,000mAh Battery; Check Specifications, Features and Expected Price Range.

POCO M7 Plus 5G Sale Begins Today in India

Not 1️⃣. Not 2️⃣. But 3️⃣ sleek finishes for the #POCOM7Plus5G 🔥 All hiding a MONSTER 7000mAh battery. First Sale on Flipkart — Tomorrow 12 Noon. RT 🔁 if you’re grabbing yours Day 1. pic.twitter.com/BBmYNYGHqq — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) August 18, 2025

