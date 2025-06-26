POCO F7 5G was launched a few days ago in India. The smartphone will go for sale on July 1, 2025 and will be available on Flipkart. POCO F7 5G price in India starts at INR 29,999 with 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone with 12GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage is priced at INR 31,999. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor and features a 6.83-inch AMOLED display. It includes 50MP main camera, an 8MP camera and a 20MP front camera. It is equipped with a 7,550mAh battery with 90W fast charging support. iPhone 17 Series Launch Likely in September: Apple Phone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Camera Specifications Tipped, iPhone 17 Air May Debut With In-House Modem; Check Details.

POCO F7 5G Sale To Start in India on July 1

Made for madness. Secured by POCO. First Sale on 1st July 2025, 12Noon. Only on #Flipkart Know More: https://t.co/qUQzvicpe7 . . . .#AllPowerNoBS pic.twitter.com/oJWIdf0BDc — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) June 26, 2025

