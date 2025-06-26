New Delhi, June 26: Apple iPhone 17 series is expected to be launched in September 2025. This year, Apple may bring the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone 17 Air models. The Air model could replace the Plus model. It is said to be very slim and rumoured to debut with Apple’s in-house C1 modem. Reports say Apple may announce these iPhones between September 8 and 10. The official date is not confirmed yet. The new lineup may offer many upgrades over the iPhone 16 series.

The iPhone 17 models could also get better displays, faster processors, and improved cameras. The iPhone 17 Air may have a thickness of 5.5mm. To make it this slim, Apple could remove the USB-C port and other ports. Apple may also improve wireless charging and a new cooling system might be added to some models to stop them from heating up. OnePlus Nord 5 Camera Specifications Revealed Ahead of Launch in India on July 8; Check Expected Price and Other Details.

iPhone 17 Series Price (Expected)

iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to be the most expensive model in Apple’s upcoming lineup, which is likely to be priced at around INR 1,64,900 in India. The iPhone 17 Pro may be launched at a price of INR 1,39,900. Apple could also introduce a new model, the iPhone 17 Air, which might be priced at approximately INR 99,900. The base model, iPhone 17, is expected to start at around INR 89,900.

iPhone 17 Series Specifications and Features (Expected)

Apple may reportedly bring new colour choices and improved charging capabilities. As per reports, the base iPhone 17 model might launch in purple and green variants, while the iPhone 17 Pro could come with a Sky Blue finish, Apple is also said to be working on faster wireless charging for the new iPhones. The company is expected to introduce two updated MagSafe chargers. OPPO Reno 14 Series Launch in India on July 3; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

As per reports, the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max models are likely to be equipped with the A19 Pro chip. All four models are expected to include a 24MP front camera. The base iPhone 17 might get a dual-lens camera, the iPhone 17 Air could feature a single 48MP lens, and the Pro models may include triple 48MP sensors. iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro are expected to feature a 6.3-inch display, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max may include a 6.9-inch display. The iPhone 17 Air could offer a 6.6-inch display. Reports suggest that the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max may debut with a new vapour chamber cooling system. The iPhone 17 is said to be powered by the A18 chip, while the iPhone 17 Air may feature the A19 chip.

