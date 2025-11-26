POCO Pad X1 has been launched globally alongside the POCO F8 series and POCO Pad M1. The Pad X1 features a slim 6.18mm design and weighs just 500g. It comes with a 3.2K display offering a 144Hz dynamic refresh rate and supports up to 120FPS for a smooth gaming experience. The POCO Pad X1 tablet is powered by the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor and packs an 8,850mAh (typical) battery. The tablet is compatible with Xiaomi HyperAI, Xiaomi Interconnectivity, and accessories such as the POCO Focus Pen, POCO Pad X1 Floating Keyboard, and POCO Pad X1 Cover. The POCO Pad X1 price in the global market starts at USD 399 (around INR 36,100); however, for early birds, the price will be USD 349 (around INR 31,150). POCO Pad M1 Launched Globally With 12,000mAh Battery; Know Price, Specifications and Features of New POCO Tablet.

POCO Pad X1 Tablet Launched Globally

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (POCO Global). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)