POCO X6 series, including POCO X6 Pro and POCO X6 5G smartphones, is all set to be launched in India at 5:30PM today. POCO India announced to launch its X6 series on January 11, 2024, with a powerful camera and processor. POCO also shared some of the features of POCO X6 Pro ahead of the official launch on social media, such as a vegan leather design, in-display fingerprint scanner, Snapdragon 7 Gen 2 processor and 64MP Triple camera setup with OIS and 2X 'lossless' zoom. The company also posted that its POCO X6 Pro will feature an AMOLED display with 68B+ colours, 1.5K resolution, and a 120Hz refresh rate. The company also said that the upcoming device will be powered by the latest Xiaomi HyperOS mobile operating system. Moreover, the POCO smartphone is expected to offer up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage and will have up to 1.4 million AnTuTu benchmark score. POCO is also expected to introduce its new POCO M6 Pro during the live launch. Salman Khan Showcases 'POCO X6 Pro' During Big Boss 17 'Weekend Ka Vaar', Announces Contestants Will Get New POCO Smartphone (Watch Video).

POCO X6 Series Global Debut, Watch Live Streaming Link Here

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)