POCO X6 Pro is one of the most anticipated smartphones to launch on January 11, 2024. Ahead of the launch, the POCO X6 Pro is spotted on the 'Big Boss' show in 'Weekend Ka Vaar' Episode on January 7 with Bollywood Star Salman Khan holding and taking selfies. In the Big Boss Episode, Salman Khan speaks about the POCO brand and its new smartphone model, X6 Pro, and informs the contestants to get their new POCO X6 Pro devices and unbox them. Salman Khan told contestants that the new smartphone featured a Vegan Leather design and a great display. Bollywood actor Salman Khan announced that all the contestants would get the new POCO phone once they left the show. POCO X6, POCO X6 Pro 5G and POCO M6 Pro set to launch on January 11: Check Expected Details.

Salman Khan Showcases New POCO X6 Pro in Big Boss Show 'Weekend Ka Vaar' Episode (Watch Video):

When #TheUltimatePredator is due for arrival, even Big Boss featuring “Salman Khan” couldn’t resist. Proud to present our latest from the house of POCO. Watch the video as Salman Khan and the Big Boss house mater showcase the “POCO X6 Pro” in yesterday’s “Weekend Ka Vaar”… pic.twitter.com/EKTlYEhec2 — Himanshu Tandon (@Himanshu_POCO) January 8, 2024

Salman Khan Holding POCO X6 on Its Big Boss Show (Check Pics):

