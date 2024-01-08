POCO, the popular smartphone brand known for its value-for-money smartphones, is set to launch new models - the POCO X6 Series and POCO M6 Pro. The POCO X6 Series is anticipated to showcase the standard POCO X6 alongside the POCO X6 Pro 5G. These smartphones are set to make their debut on January 11 at a launch event scheduled for 5:30 PM IST. As per the company's official post on “X” reveals that the POCO X6 Pro 5G will be the first POCO smartphone to be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 2 platform. The POCO X6 Pro and POCO M6 Pro are also expected to come equipped with 12GB of RAM and 512GB storage, positioning it as a flagship contender. These upcoming smartphones will be available for purchase exclusively via Flipkart in India. Vivo Y28 5G Launched in India With MediaTek Dimensity 6020 Processor: Check Other Specifications, Features and Price of New Vivo Smartphone.

POCO X6 Series and POCO M6 Pro

Be hold, a top configuration of 12GB + 512GB combo is on #POCOX6Series #POCOX6Pro #POCOX6 #POCOM6Pro. Definitely a rare gem in its class. Global launch event📍 Janurary 11, 2024 | 20:00 GMT+8 pic.twitter.com/OW4lCwJWRJ — POCO (@POCOGlobal) January 8, 2024

POCO X6 Pro 5G

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)