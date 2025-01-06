POCO is set to launch the POCO X7 series on January 9, 2025. The series will include POCO X7 5G and POCO X7 Pro 5G smartphones. The POCO X7 Pro 5G will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra chipset. The Indian variant will have a 6,550mAh battery, while the global version will offer a 6,000mAh battery capacity. The POCO X7 Pro 5G will run on the Xiaomi HyperOS 2.0. Additionally, the smartphone will come with advanced camera features, which will include AI Film, AI Erase Pro, and AI Image Expansion. Realme 14 Pro Series 5G Launch on January 16, Will Feature 6,000mAh Battery; Check Expected Specifications and Other Details.

POCO X7 Pro 5G Camera Features

AI Film, AI Erase Pro, AI Image Expansion...Aren't you thrilled to approach perfection? 🎉Bring your creativity to life empowered by AI!#POCOX7Series #POCOX7Pro #POCOX7 pic.twitter.com/xVVCfJTZyS — POCO (@POCOGlobal) January 6, 2025

