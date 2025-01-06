Realme is set to launch the Realme 14 Pro series 5G in India on January 16, 2025. The Realme 14 Pro series 5G will include Realme 14 Pro 5G and Realme 14 Pro + 5G models. Realme teases the upcoming Realme 14 Pro series 5G will come with a “powerful flagship chipset and a 6000mAh Mega Battery, multi-tasking has a new royal benchmark.” The smartphones from the series is said to be super slim with 7.55mm thickness and will arrive with a Quad-curve display. The display of the smartphone will deliver 1.5K resolution. The series will come with the world's 1st triple-flash camera setup. Realme 14 Pro Series 5G Confirmed To Launch in India on January 16, 2025; Check Specifications and Features Upcoming Realme 14 Pro 5G, Realme 14 Pro Plus 5G.

Realme 14 Pro Series 5G To Feature 6,000mAH Battery

Just like SRK, this King rules them all! 👑#realme14ProSeries5G with a powerful flagship chipset and a 6000mAh Mega Battery, multi-tasking has a new royal benchmark. 🚀 Launching on 16th January Know more:https://t.co/vQV3iG8O7Nhttps://t.co/FvbS1Zt6jX pic.twitter.com/0zdnSlaSbQ — realme (@realmeIndia) January 6, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)