Google Labs has introduced Pomelli, a new experimental AI marketing tool to help businesses to create scalable, on-brand content more efficiently. Pomelli is available now in the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. The tool aims to assist marketers in connecting with their audiences by generating custom campaigns that align with each brand’s unique identity. Businesses can enter their website, and the tool will analyse their business details to produce relevant and consistent marketing materials in less time. In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on October 28, Google Labs said, "Just enter your website, and Pomelli will understand your unique business identity to build effective campaigns tailored to your brand." Gmail Password Leak: Infostealer Malware Exposes 183 Million Email Passwords Online, How To Check if Your Gmail Account Is Safe or Compromised.

Google Introduces Pomelli AI Marketing Tool

🚨 NEW LABS EXPERIMENT 🚨 Introducing Pomelli, an experimental AI marketing tool designed to help you easily generate scalable, on-brand content to connect with your audience, faster. Just enter your website, and Pomelli will understand your unique business identity to build… pic.twitter.com/rpmk0ud0x2 — Google Labs (@GoogleLabs) October 28, 2025

