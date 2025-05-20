POVA Curve 5G will be launched in India soon with a sleek design, a larger battery and an efficient processor in its segment. Ahead of the POVA Curve 5G launch, the company shared a teaser image showing the dual rear camera module. The smartphone's colour is silver or white, per the shared image. The POVA Curve 5G is expected to come with a MediaTek processor, a 5,350mAh battery, and a curved-edge display with 1080x2436 pixels, according to a report by Gizbot. It said the device may be offered in 6 GB+128 GB, 8 GB+128 GB and 8 GB+256 GB variants. POVA Curve 5G may run on an Android 15-based operating system. More details about the smartphone may be revealed soon. iQOO Neo 10 India Launch Set for May 26, Will Feature Snapdragon Processor, Supercomputing Q1 Chip; Check Expected Price and Other Details.

POVA Curve 5G Coming Soon in India, Dual-Camera Design Revealed

See what others miss. Built for visionaries. POVA Curve 5G is coming. Learn more ➡️ https://t.co/QJORBdci8i#POVA | #POVACurve5G pic.twitter.com/F2UfJOT28t — POVA Mobile India (@pova_mobile) May 20, 2025

