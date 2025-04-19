PUBG Mobile announced the 'METRO ROYALE: BIG LOOT DAY' event, during which the players can claim bigger rewards. PUBG Mobile said the players would have to join Metro Royal matches to claim "some amazing free rewards" from April 18 to April 27. on April 21, the players will get a Gates of Wealth avatar frame and "I'm Watching You' emote for free if they join the Metro Royal lobby. Metro Royale in PUBG Mobile is a separate game mode focused on loot and extraction, distinct from the traditional battle royale. GTA 6 Price and PC Requirements Leaked Ahead of Release in Fall 2025; Check Expected Grand Theft Auto 6 Trailer 2 Releases Date, Rumours.

PUBG Announced Metro Royale Big Loot Day With Free Rewards

Welcome to METRO ROYALE: BIG LOOT DAY! With rewards so “big” they’ve got their eyes on you! 👀 From April 18 to April 27 (UTC +0), join Metro Royale matches to claim some amazing free rewards! 🙌 On April 21, join the Metro Royale lobby, and you’ll receive the Gates of Wealth… pic.twitter.com/qiQDdxkMUJ — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) April 19, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)