Mumbai, April 19: GTA 6 (Grand Theft Auto 6) is the highly anticipated open-world game set to launch this year for Xbox and PlayStation gaming consoles. The GTA 6 PC version will likely be released in Q1 2026. Ahead of the launch, the GTA 6 price, PC specifications, and other details were leaked online. As per the latest rumours, the Rockstar Games built a data centre solely for the purpose of the Grand Theft Auto 6 game.

Strauss Zelnick, CEO of Take-Two Interactive (parent of Rockstar Games), announced that the company would start marketing the upcoming Grand Theft Auto game around the release of the game in Fall 2025. He said that the company would maintain the anticipation of the game and the excitement. Strauss Zelnick said that the GTA 6 trailer 2 would not be released until closer to the game's release in Fall 2025 (around September 17, 2025). Days Gone Remastered Pre-Load Now Available on PlayStation 5 Ahead of April 25 Launch.

Amid this, the reports have said that Take-Two Interactive would officially schedule its next earning call for April 15, 2025 (Thursday) and during that time, it would reveal more details about the sandbox-style open-world game. However, it cannot be confirmed that the company would speak about the game.

GTA 6 Price in India

GTA 6 price in India is expected to start from INR 5,999, according to a report by Mathrubhumi. It is anticipated that the Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI) will be launched at around USD 70 to 100 (around INR 5,999 to INR 8,500). The report mentioned that the game GTA 6 Special Edition would cost above INR 7,299. The report also highlighted that there would be a collector's edition with a price tag of INR 20,000 or above. In Canada, it may cost between CAD$90 (around INR 5,550) and CAD$120 (around INR 7,400). It mentioned that it could be priced between AED 259 (around INR 6,000) and AED 369 (around INR 8,600) in Dubai.

GTA 6 PC Specifications

Below are the expected PC specifications required to run the Grand Theft Auto 6.

Minimum Requirements:

Windows 11 OS

Minimum Intel i5-9600K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 processor

Up to 16GB RAM

NVIDIA GTX 3060 or AMD RX 6600XT graphics card

Up to 150GB SSD

Recommended Requirements:

Windows 11 OS

Intel i9-10900K or AMD Ryzen 9 5900 processor

32GB RAM

NVIDIA GTX 3080 or AMD RX 6800XT graphics card

SSD With Direct Storage Support

Rockstar Games is expected to release the second trailer of the game during Summer Game Fest 2025. However, the company has yet to confirm any such plans. According to expectations, GTA 6 would have bigger map and more gameplay mechanics compared to the GTA 5 (Grand Theft Auto 5) launched in 2013. Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today, April 19, 2025 Revealed; Know How To Redeem Codes, Grab Free Rewards Like Diamond, Skins, Weapon and More.

The players are expected to have more interaction in the game and engaging heist missions along with other sarcastic and funny storyline. Rockstar Games already unveiled some of the characters likely to feature in the game.

