PUBG Mobile shared a post on March 24, 2025, and announced their efforts to combat with cheating in the game. The post highlighted the actions taken from March 14 to March 20, where around 4,69,025 accounts were permanently suspended and 10,224 devices were banned. They removed online cheating content and took down 8 Discord servers, 45 Facebook pages, 3 Instagram accounts, and hundreds of videos, TikTok accounts, live streams and in-game accounts and devices. PUBG MOBILE has removed a total of 1,419 online cheat advertisements with 2,079,866 followers and views. GTA 6 Trailer 2 Releasing Tomorrow? Rumours Suggest Rockstar Games To Drop New Grand Theft Auto 6 Trailer on March 25, 2025 Showing New Details.

PUBG Mobile Permanently Suspends 4,69,025 Accounts and Bans 10,224 Devices

