GTA 6 Trailer 2 is expected to be released tomorrow, March 25, 2025. The rumours have suggested that the second trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 may show more details about the upcoming title from Rockstar Games. Users on X claimed that Rockstar Games had a history of dropping major announcements on March 25. The game studio has yet to make an official statement. It has been months since the GTA 6 Trailer 1 was released, and now fans expect to see more details ahead of the game launch in Fall 2025. Some expect the trailer may be announced in April 2025. Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today, March 24, 2025 Revealed; Know How To Redeem Codes, Grab Free Rewards Like Diamond, Skins, Weapons and More.

GTA VI Trailer 2 Expected Tomorrow, on March 25

GTA 6 trailer 2 news incoming on March 25th? 🗓️ It’s a Tuesday – Rockstar has a history of dropping major announcements on this day. 📰 Game Informer is making a comeback on March 25th: They were the first to preview GTA V back in the day. 🕵️ Mysterious Reddit clue? A user has… pic.twitter.com/jkX5g9BRQ6 — GTA 6 Unlimited (@GTA_Unlimited) March 23, 2025

Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer 2 Launch News

March 25 is a potential date for GTA 6 Trailer 2 news: - It's a Tuesday - Game Informer returns, the first to preview GTA V - A user on the subreddit has commented "25 03 25" for over 3 months, way before Game Informer announced its return pic.twitter.com/3jgEQjbqqS — GTA 6 Intel (@GTA6Intel) March 23, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)