PUBG Mobile Version 4.0 "Spooky Soiree” will release on September 4. PUBG Mobile confirmed it on a post on X (formerly Twitter) on August 27, 2025. The update is expected to bring surprises, challenges and thrilling gameplay content for gamers. The post further mentioned that Version 4.0 will introduce Wraithmoor Mansion to the battlegrounds. PUBG Mobile said, "In this spine-tingling themed area, you’ll encounter many things that go bump in the night. Some may be friendly, others…not so much." GTA VI Price and PC Requirements Leaked: Rockstar Games Upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6 Will Launch on May 2026; Know What To Expect.

PUBG Mobile Version 4.0 ‘Spooky Soiree’

PUBG MOBILE Version 4.0 welcomes the Wraithmoor Mansion to the battlegrounds. In this spine-tingling themed area, you’ll encounter many things that go bump in the night. Some may be friendly, others…not so much. 🧟🧟🧟 🦇 PUBG MOBILE Version 4.0 “Spooky Soirée” releases on… pic.twitter.com/r9AjKaiBOG — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) August 26, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)