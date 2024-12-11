Realme 14x 5G launch date for India is confirmed on December 18, 2024. Realme announced that its new smartphone will come with IP69 water and dust resistance rating offering better protection in the segment. It will have 50 MP primary camera and triple camera module on the rear. It is expected to house a 6,000mAh huge battery and have 6.67-inch IPS LCD display. Other rumoured features are 4GB, 6GB and 8GB RAM options and 128GB and 256GB storage options. The sale will begin on the same day. Lava Blaze Duo Launch on December 16 in India; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features of Segment 1st Secondary AMOLED Display Smartphone.

Realme 14x 5G Launching on December 18 With IP69 Rating

A killer combo of power and durability! Say hello to India’s First IP69 under 15K. Are you ready for the #Dumdaar5GKiller with #realme14x5G? Launch & Sale on 18th Dec, 12 PM Know more: https://t.co/9LHPpphjlbhttps://t.co/harpyyPzPW pic.twitter.com/3jFy9WAUrC — realme (@realmeIndia) December 11, 2024

