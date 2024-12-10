The Lava Blaze Duo is set to launch in India on December 16. It will likely be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 5G chipset. The smartphone may feature a 6.67-inch 3D curved AMOLED main display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The secondary display of the Lava Blaze Duo will come with a 1.58-inch AMOLED screen on the rear panel. The smartphone may feature a 64MP main rear camera and a 16MP front camera. The Blaze Duo is anticipated to be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The smartphone is expected to launch under INR 20,000 in India. Realme 14x 5G Launch Confirmed for India, Date Yet To Be Announced; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Lava Blaze Duo To Launch in India on December 16, 2024

Are you ready to Live the DUO Life with Blaze Duo's Segment-First* Secondary AMOLED Dislplay?​ Price reveal on 16th Dec, 12 PM | Only on Amazon ​*Techarc (Smartphones Under 20K)#BlazeDuo #LavaMobiles #ProudlyIndian pic.twitter.com/bXmiln10eo — Lava Mobiles (@LavaMobile) December 10, 2024

