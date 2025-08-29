itel has announced the launch of the A90 Limited Edition in India with an IP54 rating and damage-proof protection. So far, the company has not shown any other features or specifications of the itel A90 Limited Edition smartphone. However, it said, "Go Beyond MAX" in its online teaser ad campaign. itel A90 Limited Edition will likely come with the exact specifications of the standard variant, such as 64GB storage, 4GB RAM, 13MP rear camera, 5,000mAh battery, 6.6-inch display and others. It may be priced below INR 10,000. iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17; Know Expected Prices, Specifications and Features of Upcoming iPhone 17 Series on September 9, 2025.

itel A90 Limited Edition Expected to Launch Soon

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)